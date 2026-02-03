Tractor-trailer rollover leaves driver seriously injured, fuel leak shuts down Route 2

A crash involving a rolled-over tractor-trailer is snarling traffic during the Tuesday evening commute on Route 2.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. near mile marker 97 in Fitchburg, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was seriously injured in the crash, according to state police.

Fuel also began to leak out of the overturned vehicle.

Route 2 eastbound was shut down at Exit 95 as crews responded to the crash and began to clean up the fuel.

Traffic could be seen crawling by in the breakdown lane.

Tractor trailer rollover crash snarls traffic on Route 2

