Town of Hopedale issues joint statement over incident involving raccoon and police officer

HOPEDALE, Mass. — The Town Administrator and Police Chief of Hopedale issued a joint statement on Friday over public concern regarding an incident in a raccoon that allegedly attacked someone in Hopedale has been euthanized.

On Christmas Day, officers responded to a residential neighborhood, where they say they recieved reports that a raccoon attacked someone and was showing obvious signs of possible rabies exposure and aggressive behavior in a

Once on scene, police found the raccoon and decided that, due to its aggressive behavior, it was determined that action would be necessary.

Police determined that, because they were in a residential neighborhood, shooting was not an option. Officers decided to euthanize the raccoon to “eliminate the threat” and mitigate the risk of rabies exposure. The animal was taken to the side of the road, where animal control could pick it up

“The actions taken by the responding officer were lawful, necessary, and fully authorized under Massachusetts law and public health guidance,” said Hopedale Town Administrator Mitch F. Ruscitti. “The Town unequivocally supports the officer and the Police Department in carrying out their duties to protect the community and prevent serious harm.”

However, after the incident, officials expressed concern about reports of people harassing and attempting to identify the officers involved.

“Residents are free to express opinions and ask questions,” Ruscitti added. “However, publicly targeting individual officers, spreading misinformation, or encouraging harassment crosses a clear line. Conduct of this nature may violate state law and can expose individuals to criminal and civil liability.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group