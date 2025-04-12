Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most snow

Mass. — Many in Massachusetts are waking up to a wintry and messy mix to start their Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 2 p.m. on Saturday for parts of central and western Massachusetts, where 1-3 inches of snow are expected.

In the higher terrain, some spots could see up to 6 inches before it winds down.

Here are some of the snow reports coming through so far this morning! pic.twitter.com/MWbUb1rkhN — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) April 12, 2025

Here are the latest snowfall totals from reports to the National Weather Service as of 8:30 a.m.:

Essex County:

Newburyport: 0.7 in

1 N Methuen 0.5 in

Franklin County:

1 WSW Ashfield 5.5 in

1 W Orange AP 3.0 in

Middlesex County:

Townsend 4.0 in

3 NW Townsend 3.0 in

1 WNW Pepperell 2.0 in

2 W Townsend 1.8 in

1 NNW Lexington 0.6

1 SW Lexington 0.5 in

2 S Lexington 0.4 in

Lexington 0.4 in

Worcester County:

1 W Princeton 7.5 in

1 N Rutland 7.0 in

1 WNW Ashburnham 7.0 in

1 WNW Sterling 7.0 in

1 ESE Fitchburg 6.0 in

1 SE Hubbardston 6.0 in

1 ESE Boylston 5.5 in

1 W Holden 5.3 in

1 SSE West Boylston 5.2 in

1 NNW Charlton 5.1 in

Spencer 5.0 in

1 NE Lunenburg 5.0 in

2 NNW Royalston 4.5 in

Phillipston 4.3 in

Leicester 3.0 in

2 SW Westborough 3.0 in 0

1 WSW Auburn 3.0 in

Shrewsbury 3.0 in

1 SSW Berlin 2.6 in

Grafton 2.0 in

Clinton 1.5 in

Precipitation will taper off by mid-morning, with most of the snow and rain wrapping up around 10 a.m. Scattered showers and flurries will linger into the early afternoon, especially north and west of Boston.

More rain will arrive Saturday night and continues through much of Sunday, especially for eastern Massachusetts.

To view the full forecast, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group