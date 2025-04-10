Wet weather on the way (again)...

WARMEST OF THE WEEK!

Don’t let those freezing wake-up temperatures fool you! You’ll see the mildest weather of the week with highs in the low to mid 50s inland and more beach 40s. This is close to normal, after the rest of the week has been below average.

Soak up the sun while you can. Clouds will increase through the day with rain and snow expected late tonight.

RAINY END TO THE WEEK

Rain and snow showers will fall overnight and Friday morning. Road will only be wet in southern New England with temperatures above freezing. Some areas may see a brief slushy coating stick to the grass and cold parked car windshield. Showers won’t last all day. Much of Friday will be cool, cloudy, and dry. We’ll have to keep an eye on the coast for some persistent drizzle. More steady rain will develop at night.

MARCH-LIKE WEEKEND

We’ll be on a WEATHER ALERT Saturday for widespread rain throughout the day. It will stay chilly, raw, wet, and blustery if your near the coast.

There may be a cutoff to the rain in central or western MA Sunday, but showers will likely continue in eastern MA. More March-like 40s are expected

