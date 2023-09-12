Local

Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most rain on Monday

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A weather system packing an intense amount of moisture dumped unrelenting rain on some parts of Massachusetts in just a matter of a few hours on Monday, leading to catastrophic flash flooding.

Bridge collapse, giant sinkhole, evacuations: State of emergency in Leominster after flash flooding

Leominster Mayor Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said the storm stalled out over the city as it delivered a “life-threatening” amount of rain and flooding between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Mazzarella said roads were left impassable, a heavily trafficked bridge collapsed, and hundreds of residents needed to be rescued with boats.

A shelter-in-place was also issued in North Attleboro as Bristol County was also hit with flash flooding. Multiple roads in the town were also closed.

‘All the streets are flooded’: Multiple rescues made after flash flooding hits Leominster region

Here’s a list of the communities that saw the heaviest rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Leominster -- 9.5 inches
  • Lunenburg -- 7.26 inches
  • Attleboro -- 6.98 inches
  • East Princeton -- 6.33 inches
  • Sterling -- 6.17 inches
  • Westminster -- 5.90 inches
  • Fitchburg -- 5.10 inches
  • Shirley -- 4.85 inches
  • Easton -- 4.7 inches
  • Pepperell -- 4.52 inches
  • Wareham -- 4 inches
  • Fall River -- 3.35 inches
  • Taunton -- 3.2 inches
  • Norton -- 3 inches
  • Worcester -- 2.5 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

