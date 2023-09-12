Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most rain on Monday

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A weather system packing an intense amount of moisture dumped unrelenting rain on some parts of Massachusetts in just a matter of a few hours on Monday, leading to catastrophic flash flooding.
Leominster Mayor Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said the storm stalled out over the city as it delivered a “life-threatening” amount of rain and flooding between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Mazzarella said roads were left impassable, a heavily trafficked bridge collapsed, and hundreds of residents needed to be rescued with boats.
A shelter-in-place was also issued in North Attleboro as Bristol County was also hit with flash flooding. Multiple roads in the town were also closed.
Here’s a list of the communities that saw the heaviest rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:
- Leominster -- 9.5 inches
- Lunenburg -- 7.26 inches
- Attleboro -- 6.98 inches
- East Princeton -- 6.33 inches
- Sterling -- 6.17 inches
- Westminster -- 5.90 inches
- Fitchburg -- 5.10 inches
- Shirley -- 4.85 inches
- Easton -- 4.7 inches
- Pepperell -- 4.52 inches
- Wareham -- 4 inches
- Fall River -- 3.35 inches
- Taunton -- 3.2 inches
- Norton -- 3 inches
- Worcester -- 2.5 inches
Flooding continues this morning after 4-8” rainfall in several spots yesterday. Please be aware of road closures-some were literally washed away yesterday in Leominster 🚨 @boston25 #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/zAK8ZRFbVq— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 12, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group