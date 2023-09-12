Town-by-town totals: These Mass. communities received the most rain on Monday

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A weather system packing an intense amount of moisture dumped unrelenting rain on some parts of Massachusetts in just a matter of a few hours on Monday, leading to catastrophic flash flooding.

Leominster Mayor Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said the storm stalled out over the city as it delivered a “life-threatening” amount of rain and flooding between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Mazzarella said roads were left impassable, a heavily trafficked bridge collapsed, and hundreds of residents needed to be rescued with boats.

A shelter-in-place was also issued in North Attleboro as Bristol County was also hit with flash flooding. Multiple roads in the town were also closed.

Here’s a list of the communities that saw the heaviest rainfall, according to the National Weather Service:

Leominster -- 9.5 inches

Lunenburg -- 7.26 inches

Attleboro -- 6.98 inches

East Princeton -- 6.33 inches

Sterling -- 6.17 inches

Westminster -- 5.90 inches

Fitchburg -- 5.10 inches

Shirley -- 4.85 inches

Easton -- 4.7 inches

Pepperell -- 4.52 inches

Wareham -- 4 inches

Fall River -- 3.35 inches

Taunton -- 3.2 inches

Norton -- 3 inches

Worcester -- 2.5 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

