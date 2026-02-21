Local

Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

By Boston 25 News Staff
The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.

Towns and cities in western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire saw the most snow.

Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

  • Hollis, NH: 4.8″
  • New Ipswich, NH: 4″
  • Nashua, NH: 3.8″
  • Tyngsboro, NH: 3.8″

Franklin County

  • Ashfield: 3.1″
  • Leyden: 3.1″
  • Turner Falls: 2.5″

Berkshire County

  • Savoy: 2.5″
  • Becket: 2″
  • Housatonic: 1.3″

Hampshire County

  • Northampton: 3″

Hampden County

  • Westfield: 1.5″
  • Holyoke: 1.1″
  • Ludlow: 1″

Worcester County

  • Westborough: 1.9″
  • Rutland: 1.8″
  • Petersham: 1.6″
  • Sturbridge: 1.4″
  • Warren: 1″
  • Milford: 1″
  • Worcester: 1″
  • Sterling: 1″

Middlesex County

  • Lexington: 1″
  • Hudson: .5″

Norfolk County

  • Randolph: .7″
  • Rockland: .4″

Bristol County

  • North Attleboro: 1″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

