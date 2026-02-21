Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.
Towns and cities in western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire saw the most snow.
Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service:
New Hampshire
- Hollis, NH: 4.8″
- New Ipswich, NH: 4″
- Nashua, NH: 3.8″
- Tyngsboro, NH: 3.8″
Franklin County
- Ashfield: 3.1″
- Leyden: 3.1″
- Turner Falls: 2.5″
Berkshire County
- Savoy: 2.5″
- Becket: 2″
- Housatonic: 1.3″
Hampshire County
- Northampton: 3″
Hampden County
- Westfield: 1.5″
- Holyoke: 1.1″
- Ludlow: 1″
Worcester County
- Westborough: 1.9″
- Rutland: 1.8″
- Petersham: 1.6″
- Sturbridge: 1.4″
- Warren: 1″
- Milford: 1″
- Worcester: 1″
- Sterling: 1″
Middlesex County
- Lexington: 1″
- Hudson: .5″
Norfolk County
- Randolph: .7″
- Rockland: .4″
Bristol County
- North Attleboro: 1″
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
