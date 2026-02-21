Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?

The latest winter storm that moved into Massachusetts on Friday and lingered into early Saturday morning brought a mix of rain and snow to the region ahead of a nor’easter set to hit New England late Sunday.

Towns and cities in western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire saw the most snow.

Below is a town-by-town list of snow reports across Massachusetts and New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

Hollis, NH: 4.8″

New Ipswich, NH: 4″

Nashua, NH: 3.8″

Tyngsboro, NH: 3.8″

Franklin County

Ashfield: 3.1″

Leyden: 3.1″

Turner Falls: 2.5″

Berkshire County

Savoy: 2.5″

Becket: 2″

Housatonic: 1.3″

Hampshire County

Northampton: 3″

Hampden County

Westfield: 1.5″

Holyoke: 1.1″

Ludlow: 1″

Worcester County

Westborough: 1.9″

Rutland: 1.8″

Petersham: 1.6″

Sturbridge: 1.4″

Warren: 1″

Milford: 1″

Worcester: 1″

Sterling: 1″

Middlesex County

Lexington: 1″

Hudson: .5″

Norfolk County

Randolph: .7″

Rockland: .4″

Bristol County

North Attleboro: 1″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

