One person dead after car collided with a commuter rail in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a car collided with an MBTA commuter rail in Braintree on Saturday, killing the driver.

Traffic advisory: Authorities investigating after MBTA train collides with car in Braintree

According to MBTA Transit Police, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. when a 58-year-old man operating a Jeep Cherokee on West Street had intentionally driven around a crossing guard at the Grove Street Crossing on the Braintree/Weymouth town line.

Police say that in addition to a guard arm lowered, all other safety measures were deployed and activated.

The man was then struck by an oncoming commuter rail. He was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

At the scene, the car was seen heavily damaged and on its side in a borrow pit.

Traffic advisory: Authorities investigating after MBTA train collides with car in Braintree

“On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the transit police wrote

Authorities, including transit police detectives, along with representatives of the Norfolk County DA’s Office, are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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