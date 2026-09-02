Town-by-town results: Maps show how Mass. residents voted in 2026 primary election

BOSTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Ed Markey has secured another primary victory, defeating Congressman Seth Moulton in a closely watched Massachusetts Senate race that highlighted a broader debate over experience versus generational change within the Democratic Party.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Markey won approximately 65% of the vote, while Moulton received 35%, according to election results released Tuesday night.

The victory sends Markey, who turned 80 this summer, into the November general election against Republican attorney John Deaton.

It also marks the second time Markey has defeated a younger Democratic challenger seeking to reshape the party’s leadership. In 2020, Markey defeated then-Congressman Joe Kennedy III in a highly publicized primary contest.

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Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

After his victory was declared, Markey framed the election as a mandate for progressive policies.

“It is a future that we can realize through a bold transformational progressive agenda that inspires hope, lowers costs, wrestles control from the oligarchy,” Markey said. “We need to take back this future because it is a future that belongs to all of us.”

Moulton conceded the race Tuesday night but said his campaign succeeded in raising important questions about the Democratic Party’s future direction.

“Challenging the establishment and calling for a new generation of leadership isn’t easy but it is necessary,” Moulton said. “We started conversations that needed to happen. And I will never stop pushing the Democratic Party and our country to look toward the future.”

Moulton also urged his supporters to back Markey in the general election.

Who will Ed Markey face in November?

Markey will face Republican nominee John Deaton, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

Deaton said his campaign will focus on persuading voters to look beyond party labels.

“I want people to get past labels and look at who is the best candidate in each race,” Deaton said. “In the race between Ed Markey and me, I am the better candidate.”

The race is expected to become one of Massachusetts’ highest-profile contests heading into the November election.

Dan Koh wins crowded race to replace Seth Moulton

The open race in Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District produced one of the night’s most competitive contests.

Former Andover Selectman Dan Koh emerged victorious in the Democratic primary, earning more than 40% of the vote and defeating six other candidates.

Koh previously worked for former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and served in the Biden administration.

He will face Republican nominee Micah Jones, who was unopposed in the GOP primary, in November.

Following the results, Jones congratulated Koh and said his campaign would focus on affordability issues and support for troops and first responders.

Stephen Lynch survives primary challenge

In the 8th Congressional District, longtime Congressman Stephen Lynch defeated challenger Patrick Roath to secure the Democratic nomination.

The race remained too close to call until late Tuesday evening, with Lynch ultimately winning by roughly 10 percentage points.

Lynch, who is seeking a 14th term in Congress, reflected on his decades of public service during his victory speech.

“This is the honor of my life to represent the people of the Eighth Congressional District,” Lynch said. “As a former iron worker, Local 7, I know what it’s like to live from paycheck to paycheck, and I bring that experience every day to Washington, D.C.”

Lynch will now face Republican Robert Burke in November. The matchup marks the third consecutive general election contest between the two candidates.

Richard Neal holds off challenger in western Massachusetts

Another closely watched race unfolded in Massachusetts’ 1st Congressional District.

Veteran Congressman Richard Neal, who has served in Congress since 1989, defeated challenger Jeromie Whalen by fewer than 7,000 votes, avoiding what would have been one of the biggest upsets of the night.

Despite several competitive congressional contests statewide, no incumbent member of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation lost reelection Tuesday.

Mike Minogue wins GOP governor’s primary

Massachusetts voters also settled the Republican race for governor.

Businessman Mike Minogue defeated former MBTA administrator Brian Shortsleeve, capturing more than three-quarters of the vote with nearly all precincts reporting.

Shortsleeve quickly endorsed Minogue after the results became clear.

Minogue now advances to face Democratic Gov. Maura Healey, who was unopposed in her bid for a second term.

The governor’s race is expected to headline the statewide ballot this November.

What’s next?

With the primary elections complete, Massachusetts voters now turn their attention to the November general election, where Markey and Deaton will battle for a U.S. Senate seat, Healey and Minogue will square off for governor, and several congressional contests will be decided.

Election Day is now just over two months away, setting the stage for what is expected to be an intense fall campaign season across the Commonwealth.

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