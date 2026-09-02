Markey defeats Moulton in Massachusetts Senate primary, advances to November showdown with Deaton

Mass . — A little more than two months remain until the midterm elections in November.

Primary night was a big one for incumbents in most races, including the U.S. Senate primary between Senator Ed Markey and challenger Congressman Seth Moulton.

Markey, who turned 80 this summer, secured another victory for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. The result is also a setback for Moulton and others who have been calling for generational change in Democratic leadership.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Markey won 65% of the vote, while Moulton received 35%. After the race was called, both candidates reflected on their campaigns.

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“You tell me, you want something so basic, so fundamental for your families, you shouldn’t even have to say it. You want a life you can afford today and a future you can believe in tomorrow. This election, that better future is on the ballot,” Markey said.

“It elevated the voices of Massachusetts citizens who have been left behind by the status quo in Washington. Challenging the establishment and calling for a new generation of leadership isn’t easy, but it is necessary,” Moulton said.

Markey will now face attorney John Deaton in November’s general election for the U.S. Senate seat. The Republican candidate outlined his platform and made the case for why voters should choose him over the incumbent.

“I am looking forward to my solutions and not his slogans,” Deaton said. “In the race between me and Ed Markey, I am the better candidate, with real solutions to the problems people face.”

This marks the second time Markey has defeated a younger challenger in a Senate primary. In 2020, Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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