Stephen Lynch wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Massachusetts’ 8th Congressional District

Stephen Lynch has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Massachusetts’ 8th Congressional District.

Representative Lynch has been in office for nearly 25 years. He was born and raised in South Boston and formerly worked as an ironworker for many years.

During his time in Congress, Lynch co-founded the Congressional Labor and Working Families Caucus, which protects workers’ rights and educates members of Congress on issues impacting American families.

Boston 25 spoke with Lynch outside a polling location at Florian Hall in Boston. He said when it comes to this race, he likes his chances.

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“I’d like to get my country back, I really would... we’re sorta going sideways right now we got something going on Iran, we’ve got- you know the president’s trying to block voting by mail so we’ve gotta get right back at that... we’ve got a lot of work to do in Washington to get us back to a good place,” Lynch said.

Lynch’s campaign event was held at The Playwright in South Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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