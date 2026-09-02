Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Deadlocked jury returns for 5th day of deliberations

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial resume deliberations Wednesday morning after ending a fourth day of discussions without reaching a unanimous verdict.

The fifth day of deliberations gets underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Plymouth Superior Court, where jurors are weighing whether Clancy is criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.

The jury of nine women and three men has now spent roughly 23 hours deliberating since receiving the case following closing arguments last Thursday.

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Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:39 a.m.

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Just spoke to #lindsayclancy attorney Kevin Reddington. He said the jury was polled about the witness/juror arrest yesterday at the courthouse. He said “everything was fine” with the jurors.@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:31 a.m.

At 9:30 am Judge Sullivan is sending #lindsayclancy jury back to deliberate. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:29 a.m.

#lindsayclancy jury back in courtroom @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:24 a.m.

The alternate #lindsayclancy jurors are also being called to sidebar @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:21 a.m.

Each #lindsayclancy juror is called to sidebar, one at a time, sworn. The judge appears to ask a question, then they walk out. Defense and prosecution are listening. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:19 a.m.

All of the jurors were also polled at sidebar on the morning of the large #lindsayclancy standout in front of the courthouse @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:18 a.m.

It appears they are polling all of the #LindsayClancy jurors at sidebar. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:12 a.m.

Judge Sullivan issued a reminder to everyone about statutes governing conduct during this trial. Yesterday a woman was arrested for witness or juror intimidation at the courthouse @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9:08 a.m.

Good morning. I am in Plymouth County Superior Court as we begin day 5 of deliberation for #LindsayClancy murder trial. @boston25 we are seated in courtroom now, waiting for judge and jury. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 2, 2026

Jury reports a deadlock

A significant development came Tuesday morning when jurors sent a note to Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan stating, “After many hours of deliberation we are unable to come to a unanimous decision.”

Rather than declaring a mistrial or taking additional action, Sullivan instructed the jurors to continue their work.

The judge acknowledged the case’s complexity, which featured testimony from more than 80 witnesses and included more than 300 exhibits entered into evidence over the course of the trial.

“I know this was a long trial,” Sullivan said. “But because of that, I’m going to ask you to go back out and continue your deliberations at this time, keeping in mind all of the instructions I gave you.”

Despite the jury’s indication that it was struggling to reach a consensus, deliberations continued throughout the day Tuesday. By the time jurors were dismissed shortly after 3:30 p.m., no verdict had been reached.

The case

Clancy, a Duxbury mother, is charged with three counts of murder in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy.

Prosecutors contend Clancy knowingly killed her children as part of a failed suicide attempt and should be held criminally responsible for her actions.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington, however, argues that Clancy was suffering from severe, untreated postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings. Reddington told jurors that Clancy was experiencing psychotic symptoms and was compelled by voices she could not control.

Reddington speaks out

On Tuesday afternoon, Reddington also criticized Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz for pursuing first-degree murder charges in the case.

“You should ask Mr. Cruz why he did not reduce the charges to second degree so the matter could be waived by a jury and tried by a judge,” Reddington said. “You should ask Mr. Cruz why we are trying a case on triple homicide first degree. Not me.”

The jury questions

So far during deliberations, jurors have sent only two communications to the court: a question concerning a knife and pill bottles referenced during the trial, and Tuesday’s note informing the judge they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

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