Town-by-town reports: These Mass. communities got the most snow from Sunday-Monday storm

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm that moved in Sunday continued to bring snow to Massachusetts on Monday morning, causing dozens of school cancellations and delays.

The roads in many communities were slick and slushy as plow crews worked to clear snow for drivers heading to work.

A winter storm warning was issued during the height of the storm but it expired before 7 a.m. Monday.

“Most [of the snow] is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in a post on X.

Some parts of the Bay State woke up to more than 8 inches of snow as flakes flew overnight.

Here’s a town-by-town look at snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Ashby: 8.3 inches
  • Ashburnham: 7.7 inches
  • Hawley: 7.4 inches
  • Lunenburg: 6.1 inches
  • Ashfield: 6 inches
  • Townsend: 5.8 inches
  • Pepperell: 5.6 inches
  • Fitchburg: 5.5 inches
  • Petersham: 5.5 inches
  • Hubbardston: 5.5 inches
  • Plainfield: 5.5 inches
  • Groton: 5.5 inches
  • Boylston: 5.4 inches
  • Dunstable: 5.1 inches
  • Hardwick: 5 inches
  • Worcester: 4.8 inches
  • Tewksbury: 4.4 inches
  • Fitchburg: 4.1 inchess
  • Templeton: 4 inches
  • Westhampton: 4 inches
  • Lowell: 3.8 inches
  • Princeton: 3.5 inches
  • Barre: 3.5 inches
  • Milford: 3.3 inches
  • Carlisle: 3.3 inches
  • Leicester: 2.8 inches
  • Paxton: 2.6 inches
  • Methuen: 2.5 inches
  • Haverhill: 2.5 inches
  • Warren: 2.5 inches
  • Hopkinton: 2.5 inches
  • Stow: 2.5 inches
  • Southwick: 2.3 inches
  • Burlington: 2.2 inches
  • Chicopee: 2.1 inches
  • Westfield: 2.1 inches
  • Lexington: 2.1 inches
  • Fiskdale: 2 inches
  • Auburn: 2 inches
  • Chelmsford: 2 inches
  • Hampden: 2 inches
  • Andover: 2 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

