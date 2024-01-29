Town-by-town reports: These Mass. communities got the most snow from Sunday-Monday storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm that moved in Sunday continued to bring snow to Massachusetts on Monday morning, causing dozens of school cancellations and delays.

The roads in many communities were slick and slushy as plow crews worked to clear snow for drivers heading to work.

A winter storm warning was issued during the height of the storm but it expired before 7 a.m. Monday.

Here's what you'll see through today... Most is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern MA & #CapeCod. pic.twitter.com/pbV446NBgj — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 29, 2024

“Most [of the snow] is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in a post on X.

Some parts of the Bay State woke up to more than 8 inches of snow as flakes flew overnight.

Here’s a town-by-town look at snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Ashby: 8.3 inches

Ashburnham: 7.7 inches

Hawley: 7.4 inches

Lunenburg: 6.1 inches

Ashfield: 6 inches

Townsend: 5.8 inches

Pepperell: 5.6 inches

Fitchburg: 5.5 inches

Petersham: 5.5 inches

Hubbardston: 5.5 inches

Plainfield: 5.5 inches

Groton: 5.5 inches

Boylston: 5.4 inches

Dunstable: 5.1 inches

Hardwick: 5 inches

Worcester: 4.8 inches

Tewksbury: 4.4 inches

Fitchburg: 4.1 inchess

Templeton: 4 inches

Westhampton: 4 inches

Lowell: 3.8 inches

Princeton: 3.5 inches

Barre: 3.5 inches

Milford: 3.3 inches

Carlisle: 3.3 inches

Leicester: 2.8 inches

Paxton: 2.6 inches

Methuen: 2.5 inches

Haverhill: 2.5 inches

Warren: 2.5 inches

Hopkinton: 2.5 inches

Stow: 2.5 inches

Southwick: 2.3 inches

Burlington: 2.2 inches

Chicopee: 2.1 inches

Westfield: 2.1 inches

Lexington: 2.1 inches

Fiskdale: 2 inches

Auburn: 2 inches

Chelmsford: 2 inches

Hampden: 2 inches

Andover: 2 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

