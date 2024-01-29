Town-by-town reports: These Mass. communities got the most snow from Sunday-Monday storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm that moved in Sunday continued to bring snow to Massachusetts on Monday morning, causing dozens of school cancellations and delays.
The roads in many communities were slick and slushy as plow crews worked to clear snow for drivers heading to work.
A winter storm warning was issued during the height of the storm but it expired before 7 a.m. Monday.
Here's what you'll see through today... Most is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern MA & #CapeCod. pic.twitter.com/pbV446NBgj— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 29, 2024
“Most [of the snow] is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in a post on X.
Some parts of the Bay State woke up to more than 8 inches of snow as flakes flew overnight.
Here’s a town-by-town look at snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:
- Ashby: 8.3 inches
- Ashburnham: 7.7 inches
- Hawley: 7.4 inches
- Lunenburg: 6.1 inches
- Ashfield: 6 inches
- Townsend: 5.8 inches
- Pepperell: 5.6 inches
- Fitchburg: 5.5 inches
- Petersham: 5.5 inches
- Hubbardston: 5.5 inches
- Plainfield: 5.5 inches
- Groton: 5.5 inches
- Boylston: 5.4 inches
- Dunstable: 5.1 inches
- Hardwick: 5 inches
- Worcester: 4.8 inches
- Tewksbury: 4.4 inches
- Fitchburg: 4.1 inchess
- Templeton: 4 inches
- Westhampton: 4 inches
- Lowell: 3.8 inches
- Princeton: 3.5 inches
- Barre: 3.5 inches
- Milford: 3.3 inches
- Carlisle: 3.3 inches
- Leicester: 2.8 inches
- Paxton: 2.6 inches
- Methuen: 2.5 inches
- Haverhill: 2.5 inches
- Warren: 2.5 inches
- Hopkinton: 2.5 inches
- Stow: 2.5 inches
- Southwick: 2.3 inches
- Burlington: 2.2 inches
- Chicopee: 2.1 inches
- Westfield: 2.1 inches
- Lexington: 2.1 inches
- Fiskdale: 2 inches
- Auburn: 2 inches
- Chelmsford: 2 inches
- Hampden: 2 inches
- Andover: 2 inches
Send along your snow reports and photos. I can't wait to share them on air @boston25! #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/UhATKZSDBe— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 29, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2024 Cox Media Group