Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — One person was killed, and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on Route 6 in Sandwich.

At around 11:40 a.m., state police from the Bourne Barracks responded to a crash on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich.

One of the motorcyclists was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The other motorcyclist only sustained minor injuries and was taken in for questioning.

All travel lanes were shut down for a short time.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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