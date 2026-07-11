Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — One person was killed, and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on Route 6 in Sandwich.
At around 11:40 a.m., state police from the Bourne Barracks responded to a crash on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich.
One of the motorcyclists was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The other motorcyclist only sustained minor injuries and was taken in for questioning.
All travel lanes were shut down for a short time.
The crash is under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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