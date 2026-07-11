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Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash in Sandwich

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash in Sandwich
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

SANDWICH, Mass. — One person was killed, and another injured in a crash involving two motorcycles on Route 6 in Sandwich.

At around 11:40 a.m., state police from the Bourne Barracks responded to a crash on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich.

One of the motorcyclists was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

The other motorcyclist only sustained minor injuries and was taken in for questioning.

All travel lanes were shut down for a short time.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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