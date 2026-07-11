JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has died. He was 25. Adams played for his nation at the World Cup.

His death was confirmed by South Africa’s minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie in a statement posted on X.

McKenzie says “it is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams.” Adams helped South Africa reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Further details of his death were not given. Adams joined Mamelodi Sundowns last year and helped the club win the African Champions League.

Germany officials confident Klopp will be next national team coach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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