List of school closings and delays in Mass. as winter storm moves through

Dozens of schools in Massachusetts have announced closings and delays for students on Monday as a winter storm that moved in Sunday night continues to bring a mix of snow and rain to the region.

A winter storm warning has been issued as parts of the state could see more than half a foot of snow to start the week.

Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire, Northern Worcester and Northwest Middlesex County are all in a winter storm warming.

Southern Berkshire, Western Hampden, Eastern Franklin, Central Middlesex County, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Eastern Essex, Southeast Middlesex, Western Norfolk, Eastern Hampden, and Eastern Hampshire counties are under a winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be slick travel on the roads on Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

