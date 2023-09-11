Weather Alert

MORE RAIN AND STORMS

Clouds will linger through most of the day, with just a few breaks of sunshine at times. It won’t be as hot today with upper 70s, but the humidity is still very high making it feel tropical. A disturbance will approach later today that will trigger more showers and storms. Since there is so much moisture in the atmosphere, our biggest concern will be downpours followed by lightning, we aren’t as concerned with damaging wind or hail. With storms in the forecast, we will be watching the forecast closely for the Red Sox game and the Patriots Home Opener! It’s also a good time to take our Boston 25 Weather App with you for outdoor plans.

THIS WEEK

We will still have to deal with a few more rounds of unsettled weather thanks to an approaching front. Highs will stay in the upper 70s Monday with higher humidity, showers and storms will develop at times throughout the day. Our next weather impact day is likely Wednesday with another approaching front. This time it will reinforce cooler and drier air to wrap up the week. Sunshine is back in the forecast by Thursday.

HURRICANE LEE

This is one to watch over the next few days. Lee is expected to remain powerful as it tracks westward over the Atlantic, thanks to incredibly warm ocean waters pumping energy into the storm. It will be steered northward early this week with a track potentially close to the New England coast late week or next weekend. Waves and rip currents will become concerns, check back in with us as we narrow down the direct track and impacts from this storm.

