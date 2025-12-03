Local

Town-by-town reports: Highest snow totals from across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — The first notable winter storm of the season brought more than six inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday, closing schools and slowing travel.

Drivers in areas that didn’t see snow had to navigate rain and a slushy mess throughout the afternoon and evening commutes. Many crashes were reported due to the storm.

The wintry mix slowed down overnight, giving way to slick travel conditions on Wednesday morning.

So, which communities saw the most snow? Here’s a look at town-by-town reports provided by the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Franklin County

  • Conway: 6.5 inches
  • Ashfield: 6.5 inches
  • Montague: 6.3 inches
  • Leverett: 6 inches
  • Gill: 6 inches
  • Turners Falls: 6 inches
  • Leyden: 6 inches
  • Williamsburg: 6 inches
  • Colrain: 6 inches

Hampden County

  • Russell: 7 inches
  • Holyoke: 5.5 inches
  • Southwick: 5 inches
  • Westfield: 4.2 inches
  • Chicopee: 4 inches
  • Ludlow: 4 inches
  • Agawam: 4 inches
  • West Springfield: 4 inches

Hampshire County

  • Northampton: 7 inches
  • Worthington: 7 inches
  • Plainfield: 6 inches
  • Hatfield: 5 inches
  • North Amherst: 4 inches
  • Southampton: 4 inches

Middlesex County

  • Ashby: 7 inches
  • Dunstable: 4.3 inches
  • Townsend: 3.8 inches
  • Pepperell: 3.8 inches
  • Acton: 3 inches
  • Westford: 3 inches

Worcester County

  • Westminster: 7.5 inches
  • Ashburnham: 7.1 inches
  • Lunenburg: 7 inches
  • Fitchburg: 7 inches
  • Hubbardston: 6.5 inches
  • Sterling: 6.5 inches
  • Westminster: 6 inches
  • Worcester: 6 inches
  • Barre: 4.8 inches
  • Petersham: 4.5 inches
  • Leicester: 4 inches

New Hampshire

Belknap County

  • Meredith: 8.5 inches
  • Tilton-Northfield: 7 inches
  • Gilford: 6 inches

Carroll County

  • Eaton: 7 inches
  • South Tamworth: 7 inches
  • Center Sandwich: 5.5 inches

Cheshire County

  • Westmoreland: 6 inches
  • Spofford: 5.8 inches

Grafton County

  • Piermont: 5 inches
  • Hanover: 3.7 inches

Hillsborough County

  • Manchester: 7.8 inches
  • Brookline: 7.5 inches
  • Hillsborough: 7 inches
  • Milford: 6.8 inches
  • New Ipswich: 6.2 inches
  • Temple: 6 inches
  • Bennington: 5 inches
  • Nashua: 4.8 inches
  • Hooksett: 4.5 inches
  • Hollis: 4 inches

Merrimack County

  • Warner: 6 inches
  • Bradford: 5.3 inches
  • Concord: 5.2 inches

Rockingham County

  • Chester: 5 inches
  • Deerfield: 5 inches
  • Sandown: 4.8 inches
  • Derry: 4 inches
  • Portsmouth: 3.5 inches
  • Stratham: 3 inches

Strafford County

  • Durham: 9 inches
  • Northwood: 6.3 inches

Sullivan County

  • Newport: 6.5 inches

