Town-by-town reports: Highest snow totals from across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

DEDHAM, Mass. — The first notable winter storm of the season brought more than six inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday, closing schools and slowing travel.

Drivers in areas that didn’t see snow had to navigate rain and a slushy mess throughout the afternoon and evening commutes. Many crashes were reported due to the storm.

The wintry mix slowed down overnight, giving way to slick travel conditions on Wednesday morning.

So, which communities saw the most snow? Here’s a look at town-by-town reports provided by the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Franklin County

Conway: 6.5 inches

Ashfield: 6.5 inches

Montague: 6.3 inches

Leverett: 6 inches

Gill: 6 inches

Turners Falls: 6 inches

Leyden: 6 inches

Williamsburg: 6 inches

Colrain: 6 inches

Hampden County

Russell: 7 inches

Holyoke: 5.5 inches

Southwick: 5 inches

Westfield: 4.2 inches

Chicopee: 4 inches

Ludlow: 4 inches

Agawam: 4 inches

West Springfield: 4 inches

Hampshire County

Northampton: 7 inches

Worthington: 7 inches

Plainfield: 6 inches

Hatfield: 5 inches

North Amherst: 4 inches

Southampton: 4 inches

Middlesex County

Ashby: 7 inches

Dunstable: 4.3 inches

Townsend: 3.8 inches

Pepperell: 3.8 inches

Acton: 3 inches

Westford: 3 inches

Worcester County

Westminster: 7.5 inches

Ashburnham: 7.1 inches

Lunenburg: 7 inches

Fitchburg: 7 inches

Hubbardston: 6.5 inches

Sterling: 6.5 inches

Westminster: 6 inches

Worcester: 6 inches

Barre: 4.8 inches

Petersham: 4.5 inches

Leicester: 4 inches

New Hampshire

Belknap County

Meredith: 8.5 inches

Tilton-Northfield: 7 inches

Gilford: 6 inches

Carroll County

Eaton: 7 inches

South Tamworth: 7 inches

Center Sandwich: 5.5 inches

Cheshire County

Westmoreland: 6 inches

Spofford: 5.8 inches

Grafton County

Piermont: 5 inches

Hanover: 3.7 inches

Hillsborough County

Manchester: 7.8 inches

Brookline: 7.5 inches

Hillsborough: 7 inches

Milford: 6.8 inches

New Ipswich: 6.2 inches

Temple: 6 inches

Bennington: 5 inches

Nashua: 4.8 inches

Hooksett: 4.5 inches

Hollis: 4 inches

Merrimack County

Warner: 6 inches

Bradford: 5.3 inches

Concord: 5.2 inches

Rockingham County

Chester: 5 inches

Deerfield: 5 inches

Sandown: 4.8 inches

Derry: 4 inches

Portsmouth: 3.5 inches

Stratham: 3 inches

Strafford County

Durham: 9 inches

Northwood: 6.3 inches

Sullivan County

Newport: 6.5 inches

