Town-by-town reports: Highest snow totals from across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

DEDHAM, Mass. — The first notable winter storm of the season brought more than six inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Tuesday, closing schools and slowing travel.
Drivers in areas that didn’t see snow had to navigate rain and a slushy mess throughout the afternoon and evening commutes. Many crashes were reported due to the storm.
The wintry mix slowed down overnight, giving way to slick travel conditions on Wednesday morning.
So, which communities saw the most snow? Here’s a look at town-by-town reports provided by the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Franklin County
- Conway: 6.5 inches
- Ashfield: 6.5 inches
- Montague: 6.3 inches
- Leverett: 6 inches
- Gill: 6 inches
- Turners Falls: 6 inches
- Leyden: 6 inches
- Williamsburg: 6 inches
- Colrain: 6 inches
Hampden County
- Russell: 7 inches
- Holyoke: 5.5 inches
- Southwick: 5 inches
- Westfield: 4.2 inches
- Chicopee: 4 inches
- Ludlow: 4 inches
- Agawam: 4 inches
- West Springfield: 4 inches
Hampshire County
- Northampton: 7 inches
- Worthington: 7 inches
- Plainfield: 6 inches
- Hatfield: 5 inches
- North Amherst: 4 inches
- Southampton: 4 inches
Middlesex County
- Ashby: 7 inches
- Dunstable: 4.3 inches
- Townsend: 3.8 inches
- Pepperell: 3.8 inches
- Acton: 3 inches
- Westford: 3 inches
Worcester County
- Westminster: 7.5 inches
- Ashburnham: 7.1 inches
- Lunenburg: 7 inches
- Fitchburg: 7 inches
- Hubbardston: 6.5 inches
- Sterling: 6.5 inches
- Westminster: 6 inches
- Worcester: 6 inches
- Barre: 4.8 inches
- Petersham: 4.5 inches
- Leicester: 4 inches
New Hampshire
Belknap County
- Meredith: 8.5 inches
- Tilton-Northfield: 7 inches
- Gilford: 6 inches
Carroll County
- Eaton: 7 inches
- South Tamworth: 7 inches
- Center Sandwich: 5.5 inches
Cheshire County
- Westmoreland: 6 inches
- Spofford: 5.8 inches
Grafton County
- Piermont: 5 inches
- Hanover: 3.7 inches
Hillsborough County
- Manchester: 7.8 inches
- Brookline: 7.5 inches
- Hillsborough: 7 inches
- Milford: 6.8 inches
- New Ipswich: 6.2 inches
- Temple: 6 inches
- Bennington: 5 inches
- Nashua: 4.8 inches
- Hooksett: 4.5 inches
- Hollis: 4 inches
Merrimack County
- Warner: 6 inches
- Bradford: 5.3 inches
- Concord: 5.2 inches
Rockingham County
- Chester: 5 inches
- Deerfield: 5 inches
- Sandown: 4.8 inches
- Derry: 4 inches
- Portsmouth: 3.5 inches
- Stratham: 3 inches
Strafford County
- Durham: 9 inches
- Northwood: 6.3 inches
Sullivan County
- Newport: 6.5 inches
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group