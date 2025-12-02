Speeds reduced on New England highways as winter storm brings snow to region

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Speed restrictions were implemented on some New England highways on Tuesday as winter’s first big snowstorm arrived in the Northeast.

Boston 25’s Elly Morillo was traveling around New Hampshire’s Hillsborough County, including the Manchester area, where streets were coated with snow before lunchtime.

In response to the slick road conditions, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation announced that speeds had been reduced to 45 mph on multiple major corridors:

I-89: Bow → New London

I-93: Concord → Tilton & Manchester/Hooksett → Salem

All of I-293

Everett Turnpike: Manchester → Nashua

All of NH-101

I-89: New London → VT

I-93: Hooksett → Concord

I-93: Tilton → Ashland

New Hampshire State Police said that troopers had responded to more than 20 reports of crashes or vehicles off the road.

“If you must travel, please remember to adjust your speed for conditions and give yourself extra time,” the law enforcement agency wrote in a post on X.

Per @NewHampshireDOT, speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on I-89 from New London to the Vermont state line and on I-93 from Hooksett to Concord, and Tilton to Ashland. https://t.co/U8uFezhvQT — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2025

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation also implemented a 40 mph speed restriction on both sides of Interstate 90 from the New York state line to mile marker 59 in Ludlow.

At least two crashes had been reported on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Lee and Russell do to the snow.

Speed reduced to 40 MPH & No Special Permitted Vehicle/Tandems on I-90 EB/WB from the New York State line to MM 59 in #Ludlow. pic.twitter.com/yic9byxxCq — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 2, 2025

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned evening commuters to account for extra time for travel, especially north of I-90 and north of Route 2, where the heaviest of the snow was falling.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News dashcam showed Route 2 in Gardner covered in wet, pasty snow.

Winter storm causing snowy driving conditions on Route 2 1202_DRIVE_CAM_SNOW_NOON

As of Tuesday afternoon, up to six inches of snow had fallen along I-90 in parts of western Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

In total, parts of Massachusetts were expected to see up to 6 inches of snow, while up to 9 inches was possible in northern New England.

Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, and Northern Middlesex counties, including the cities of Greenfield, Fitchburg, Ayer, Barre, and

Orange were under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

