Snow this week

CHILL MONDAY

It will be cool and sunny today. Highs will stay below average in the low 40s with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon. The Patriots game at Gillette will be dry but chilly with temperatures in the 20s.

WINTER STORM TUESDAY

A developing coastal storm will spread snow and a wintry mix across New England Tuesday. The morning commute should start dry with light rain and snow developing mid morning, and steadier precipitation arriving around lunchtime. The storm will peak in the afternoon and evening commute then wind down around midnight.

Interior towns north and west of I-495 stand to see the most snow with totals in the 3-7″ range. Travelers in central MA, northern MA, and southern NH should expect the biggest delays. The highest totals will likely come from the highest elevations.

You’ll see a sharp decline in sticking snow closer to the coast where above freezing temps are in the forecast. Between 128 and 495 we’ll have a few inches. East of 128 it’s unlikely we’ll see much, if any, accumulation. Boston could start or end the event with a coating, but roads look mainly wet. The Cape and Islands will be warmest with gusty downpours.

WINTRY WEEK

The rest of the week will feature below average temperatures. It will be cold and mostly dry. Watch for some flurries on a cold front Thursday. This weekend could bring in another round of rain and snow.

