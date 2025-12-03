FITCHBURG, Mass. — Drivers in Fitchburg navigated slick roads during the first plowable snow of the season.

Fitchburg prepared for Tuesday’s elements amid staffing shortages, and crews began pre-treating roads in the early morning hours.

Drivers told Boston 25 News they’re used to slippery streets in the winter months but were not expecting conditions to deteriorate so rapidly.

Drivers navigate slick roads in Fitchburg during first plowable snow

The sight of cars spinning out and idling in the road was a frequent spectacle shortly after the wintry mix began falling.

“It’s definitely slick. I think the mix of the snow and rain is causing an issue. I actually have a flat. I’m waiting for AAA,” said Nathan Bilotta. “The city’s doing a good job at trying to get out there and treat it, but it’s not going to work until this slows down.”

Tow truck drivers responded to hundreds of calls through Fitchburg and other northern Worcester County communities through the night.

“A lot of them have their summer tires on, and they’re not prepared,” said Scott Lyons with Five Star Towing. “We’ve done a few extractions. People are just sliding because they hit the brakes, and they can’t grip.”

A snow emergency remains in effect through 8 AM Wednesday in Fitchburg.

