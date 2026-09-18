DA: Man arrested for murder following domestic incident at Taunton townhouse

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man has been arrested on murder charges following an incident at a townhouse in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Police arrested 37-year-old Matthew Cruz at his residence on Allcot Circle today. Cruz is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Shannon Smith of Bridgewater, a woman with whom Cruz was in a relationship with according to officials.

Police responded to the Allcot Circle residence shortly before 1 p.m. for reports of an unconscious woman. When they arrived on scene the located Smith at the base of the staircase inside the townhouse. Smith was unresponsive, according to the DA.

Officials took Smith to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

“Ms. Smith died as a result of a domestic incident with Matthew Cruz,” the DA said in a release, Thursday night.

Matthew Cruz is expected to be arraigned Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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