Town of Amherst lifts State of Emergency following devastating fire

AMHERST, Mass. — The town of Amherst has lifted its State of Emergency days after a devastating fire tore through an apartment complex Friday night.

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman announced that residents may resume regular water use after the town’s water reserves returned to normal levels.

The town says that the apartment complex, 57 Olympia Drive, has been demolished after the damage from fire deemed the building “too dangerous for anyone to enter, including firefighters.”

Demolition of the building began late Saturday night and finished on Sunday. The fire has been contained, with small, isolated pockets of flames remaining.

“Unfortunately, residents – mostly students - were unable to reenter the building to retrieve belongings due to the danger," the town of Amherst wrote. “We recognize their loss and the emotional impact this event has on them.”

No injuries were reported from the fire; however, multiple pets were lost due to the flames.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman states, “No community can ever be prepared for this level of emergency. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff of the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst Police Department, Department of Public Works (Water, Wastewater, and Highway Divisions), and the Inspection Services Department for their outstanding efforts. We also sincerely thank all the partners who came to assist, including communities in Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, Worcester, and Berkshire counties. Their dedication, cooperation, and swift response were vital in managing this challenging situation.”

On Monday, the area will be fenced off and secured as police ensure that no one enters the still-dangerous area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group