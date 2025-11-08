Hundreds displaced after huge fire destroys buildings at Mass. apartment complex

AMHERST, Mass. — A massive fire tore through multiple buildings at a Massachusetts apartment complex overnight, causing explosions and collapses, while displacing more than 200 residents, officials said.

The blaze was first reported at the Olympia Place apartment complex on Olympia Drive in Amherst shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Friday, with callers alerting 911 that a building under construction was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Amherst Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found the blaze had already spread to nearby buildings. One four-story building under construction collapsed, and others suffered partial collapses as the fire raged on.

A state fire mobilization task force was activated to relieve exhausted crews as they battled the flames into the early Saturday morning hours.

Photos and video from the scene showed flames shooting from the buildings as firefighters scrambled to bring the blaze under control.

Crews faced low water pressure, complicating efforts to contain the flames, the fire department noted. Explosions were reported at the scene, likely caused by fuel tanks on the construction site. A construction crane also collapsed during the incident.

A second and third alarm were sounded, bringing in mutual aid from departments across Hampshire, Hamden, and Franklin counties. Tanker trucks were called in from surrounding communities to help boost the water supply.

Emergency response teams, including the Red Cross, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, and State Fire Marshal investigators, remained on scene Saturday morning.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Preliminary estimates indicate 230 residents have been displaced.

Authorities say an update will be provided later Saturday.

