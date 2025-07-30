Tough times, tough cuts: Smart spending & thrifting

(Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Talks of a recession have dominated conversations this year. The University of Michigan reports that its consumer confidence index has been steadily dropping every month. And the New York Federal Reserve reports that around 27 percent of households see themselves struggling this year, the highest it’s been since November of 2023.

When money gets tight, do you know what to do?

Tough times call for tough cuts. Gen Z is leading the way with “no buy” lists, cutting out non-essentials like clothing, mugs, make-up, bags, drinks out, and even restaurant meals.

But for those necessary purchases, many have been thrifting everything.

“There’s always gonna be something that you wouldn’t think is in a thrift store,” said Scott Starkweather, Manager of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Thrift Store.

Some tips to get the most out of your thrifting dollars:

Know the discount days — senior days, student discounts, or military deals.

Time your visits right, hit the racks early in the week, or right after major donation drives like spring cleaning season or back-to-school time.

Also, bundle for a bargain. If you’re buying multiple items, don’t be afraid to ask for a bulk discount.

And be sure to follow your favorite stores on social media. Some thrift stores post their best finds, flash sales, or upcoming restocks on Instagram or Facebook.

“Everything you’re gonna buy here is a fraction of what you would find in a big box retail store,” explained Starkweather.

And think outside the clothing rack, you can also find merch from theme parks, printers, dishware sets, toys, and original artwork.

“You never know what you’re gonna find,” said Starkweather.

Some organize items by condition, like new, gently used, or vintage, while others offer discounts based on tag color. And remember, thrift store purchases can support good causes, like local youth programs. So, if you’re gonna spend, make it count.

Also, one more tip to help save during tough times:

Sell before you buy. Before heading to the store, sell items you no longer need. Online marketplaces like Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, or Poshmark can turn clutter into cash.

Contributors to this news report include: Marcy Wilder, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

