Man rejects plea deal for disinterring a body in Boston, two additional rape and assault cases

BOSTON — A man expected to plead guilty in three separate cases that date back to 2020 refused a plea deal in court today and will go to trial.

47-year-old Rinnyers Pena was charged with disinterring a body in connection with the death of 38-year-old Alenny Matos.

He’s also charged with rape, assault and battery on a family or household member, and kidnapping.

Lastly, Pena is facing charges related to photographing Jane Doe 1 and 2 while they were naked and unconscious.

If Pena is found guilty of rape, he could face life in prison. His plea deal was five years in prison, with five years’ probation which he rejected.

Alenny Matos

According to prosecutors, during the early morning hours of January 26, 2020, Pena picked up Matos at her residence in Dorchester. Cell phone records show the two having a conversation, and his phone traveling to her home. Surveillance video shows the defendant’s work truck.

11 incoming calls to Matos’ phone were not answered during those early morning hours, and around 5:46 a.m. the next day was the last time her cell phone hit a tower. When she was not heard from for over 24 hours, her family filed a missing person’s report.

Around 2:15 a.m. to 2:17 a.m. the next day, the defendant’s cell phone hit a tower near Enneking Parkway in Hyde Park, the same place where the body of Matos was found months later in a trash bag by a woman walking her dog.

In March, the defendant’s phone was seized by Boston police and search warrant was issued on his work truck. A Germain Shepard dog trained in detecting presence of human remains hit on a part of the car.

The victim was recovered and brought to the Medical Examiner’s office where traces of fentanyl and mercury were found. However, the cause of death was determined as undetermined.

There will be a status hearing on May 6 to revisit the change of plea for Pena in that case.

Kidnapping, rape, and assault case

When police also obtained a warrant for Pena’s cell phone, they found a series of photographs showing the defendant with a 21-year-old victim. The photographs were taken at his home showing a victim allegedly unconscious, and Pena allegedly violating her.

Through an investigation, police were able to determine that the victim and defendant were dating. The two had moved into a rooming house in Roxbury where the victim was allegedly strangled, beaten, and locked in a room against her will by Pena.

During their relationship, the victim was provided with opioids to engage in sexual intercourse with Pena, and twice she overdosed, according to prosecutors.

The victim told police she had no idea when those photos were taken and did not consent to being touched, as she was unconscious when it happened.

A search warrant of the room revealed a microwave bolted to the window, a bucket full of urine, drug paraphernalia, and other items the victim told police about.

Pena was then taken into custody.

Jane Doe 1 and 2

Pena is also facing charges of photographing two other women, not identified, when they were naked and unconscious.

The Commonwealth will proceed with a trial on May 6 in these two cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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