Top-ranked Sox prospect Roman Anthony called up from Triple-A Worcester.

Baseball’s top-ranked prospect is on his way to Fenway, according to reports.

The Boston Red Sox are calling up 21-year-old Roman Anthony ahead of Monday night’s series-opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the club announced.

Anthony will not join the Worcester Woo Sox on their road trip to Allentown, Pennsylvania and instead make the drive east to join a 32-35 Red Sox team struggling to stay afloat in the American League East.

Ken Rosenthal reports that Anthony will bat 5th Monday night. Wilyer Abreau will be put on the injured list.

Roman Anthony indeed joining Red Sox, source confirms to @TheAthletic. Batting fifth tonight. Wilyer Abreu to injured list. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 9, 2025

Anthony has been dominating the minors, slashing .288/.423/.491 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in Worcester this season. The 21-year-old has played all three outfield positions as well.

Boston drafted Anthony out of high school 79th overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Anthony was Baseball Prospectus’ number one prospect entering the 2025 season.

Anthony is the final member of Boston’s “Big Three” prospects to reach the majors this season, alongside Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.

First pitch for Monday is at 7:10 p.m.

