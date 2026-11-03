Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium as broadcaster for Patriots game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Brady will make his first appearance at Gillette as a broadcaster, calling the Patriots-Packers game on FOX at 4:25 p.m.

Fox Sports officially released a hype video for Brady’s return on Monday.

Brady returns https://t.co/uwdmZN3Sli — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2026

Brady was drafted by New England in 2000 and spent 20 seasons with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the team.

In August 2025, Gillette Stadium unveiled a 17-foot statue in Brady’s honor.

He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024 and will be eligible to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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