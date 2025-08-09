FOREVER IMMORTALIZED: Patriots officially unveil 17-foot-tall bronze statue of Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots unveiled a monumental statue of Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on Friday, honoring the greatest of all time.

Crafted by Buccacio Sculpture Services, the statue, which stands 17-feet-tall, signifying his 17 divisional titles, while weighing over six tons, reflecting his six Super Bowl titles with the team, was revealed before the Patriots’ 2025 preseason opener against the Commanders.

“Tom Brady’s journey proves that it’s not where you start, but where you finish that counts,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft during the unveiling ceremony. “His NFL journey ascended from the 199th overall selection to the greatest of all time. He demanded excellence of himself and made everyone around him better.”

Brady’s legacy amongst the annals of NFL history certainly isn’t unknown to New Englanders. In case you didn’t know, here are some of his accolades with the Pat’s:

20 years as a Patriot, including 18 seasons as a starter

17 division titles

13 AFC Championship appearances

9 Super Bowl appearances

6 Super Bowl wins

All-time NFL leader in numerous passing records, playoff wins, and championships

The statue, located at the gateway to Gillette Stadium, adjacent to the Patriots Hall of Fame and ProShop, making it a year-round attraction for fans.

With his legacy forever imprinted on the NFL and in New England, this statue solidifies Tom Brady as a “Patriot for life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

