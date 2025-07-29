Toddler who fell into Lawrence pool has died, DA says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A toddler who fell into a pool in Lawrence earlier this month has died, officials tell Boston 25 News.

Lawrence police officers and firefighters responded to a home on Berkeley Street around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, July 18 after the child fell in the pool.

Officers immediately began delivering medical assistance before transporting the child to a medical helicopter that would take them to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Despite initially being listed as in stable condition at the hospital, Lawrence police and the Essex County District Attorney, Paul Tucker now tell Boston 25 News that the toddler succumbed to their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group