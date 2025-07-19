Toddler in stable condition after nearly drowning in pool in Lawrence, police say

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A toddler who nearly drowned Friday is in stable condition after being pulled from a pool in Lawrence.

Lawrence police officers and firefighters responded to a home on Berkeley Street around 8:50 p.m. after the toddler fell in the pool.

Officers immediately began delivering medical assistance before transporting the child to a medical helicopter that would take them to Boston Children’s Hospital.

The child is in stable condition at the hospital.

“This is a developing investigation, however, and information is subject to change. We will provide further updates as more information becomes available. We urge the community to keep the child and their family in their thoughts during this challenging time,” Lawrence police said.

