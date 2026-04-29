Home on private island for sale in New Hampshire

MILAN, NH — A home on a private island in northern New Hampshire can be yours for under $340,000.

Located at 1 Nay Pond Island in Milan, the two-bedroom cottage spans 600 square feet and offers a secluded escape surrounded by nature.

The property is equipped with solar power and a backup generator, with snowmobile access available during the winter months.

With enough space to sleep up to eight people, the home could serve as a unique vacation rental or a peaceful personal retreat.

Additional features include two bathrooms and a basement.

For more information on the listing, visit the link here.

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