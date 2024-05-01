‘Time for city to do right’: Outdoor dining begins in Boston, except for one neighborhood

BOSTON — May marks the return of outdoor dining in the city of Boston, but one neighborhood will not be taking part.

Banners and signs have been posted around the North End protesting Mayor Michelle Wu’s decision not to allow outdoor dining in a neighborhood that’s littered with pasta-filled trattorias, pizza landmarks, and amazing bakeries.

One banner posted by the group “Defend the North End” reads, “If you want a reservation for outdoor dining in the North End call City Hall at 311!”

The concept of outdoor dining took off during the pandemic and last year it continued throughout the city but the North End was not allowed to partake because Mayor Wu highlighted concerns over tight streets, traffic and parking problems, and the buildup of trash.

In 2021, there were 274 complaints phoned into 311 and only 41 of them reference outdoor dining in the North End, according to the North End Restaurant Group.

“It’s time for the city to do right by this working-class neighborhood. Boston is about inclusion and supporting small local businesses, this ban accomplishes neither of those,” a spokesperson for the North End Restaurant Group said.

Several restaurants in the neighborhood are suing the city, claiming they’re being unfairly targeted and losing money as a result.

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross recently said he supports the North End restaurant owners’ complaint against the city.

Neighborhood restaurants plan to hold a large “pizza rally” on Wednesday afternoon to call attention to their situation.

