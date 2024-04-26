Former Boston Police Commissioner backs return of outdoor dining in North End

BOSTON — A former Boston Police Commissioner is backing a group of disgruntled restaurant owners in the North End, saying that the community has been unjustly denied opportunities presented to other neighborhoods.

In a rally on Hanover Street Friday afternoon, William Gross says he supports the North End restaurant owners’ complaint against the City of Boston for being excluded from outdoor dining.

In March, nearly two dozen restaurant owners closed their doors temporarily to protest Mayor Michelle Wu’s decision to revoke the neighborhood’s outdoor dining. The restaurant owners then sued the city.

Citing “false narratives on traffic,” Gross said he was “perturbed” that other neighborhoods were afforded the opportunity to put patios on crowded streets for dining when North End owners could not. He called for the city to come together to find a solution with the owners.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Mayor Wu’s office for comment.

