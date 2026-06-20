Investigation underway after body found in Roxbury

BOSTON — Boston police have announced that an investigation is underway after a body was found in Roxbury.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. when police were dispatched to the area of 100 Malcolm X Boulevard after reports of a body being found in the area.

Once there, responding officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” Boston police wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide unit at 617-343-4470.

Those who wish to submit a tip may do so using the CrimeStoppers tip line:

By Phone: 1-800-494-TIPS

By Text: Text “TIP” to CRIME (27463)

Online: Boston Police CrimeStoppers

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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