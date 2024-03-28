21 North End restaurants to close, protest over Boston’s outdoor dining ban

BOSTON — Several North End restaurants are shutting down to protest the City of Boston not allowing outdoor dining in the neighborhood.

Outdoor dining became popular during COVID-19 and has continued in the city.

In the North End, the city stopped allowing outdoor dining last year and plans to not allow the neighborhood to participate this year.

Mayor Wu’s office has previously cited the narrow streets and trash accumulation as one of the factors.

North End restaurants have said it puts them at a disadvantage against other city restaurants and is crucial to their bottom line.

Last year, several restaurants even sued saying the Mayor was discriminating against Italian men, that suit was later dropped.

At least 21 of the restaurants will close from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to attend a neighborhood meeting. The owners are encouraging Mayor Wu to come and talk with them during that time.

This comes just before the Sweet 16 round of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks playing at TD Garden in Boston. The first game is scheduled for 7:39 p.m. and the second for 10:09 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

