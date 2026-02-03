Tim McGraw bringing ‘Pawn Shop Guitar Tour’ to Fenway Park

Country superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Fenway Park.

McGraw will travel to Boston on Thursday, July 30, as part of his “Pawn Shop Guitar Tour,” a 33-date North American run set for summer 2026.

The tour kicks off July 9 in Bethel, New York, and stretches coast to coast. 2 other stadium shows, including Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania, and Target Field in Minneapolis will be played.

The show will feature very special guests The Chicks and Lady A, along with tour support 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

“The band and I are so excited to get back out on the road this summer,” McGraw said. “And we’ve got three really special stadium shows – with some really special guests. I can’t believe they all agreed to join me!! THE CHICKS and LADY A! I dare you to find more hits in one show! This will be a great night of incredible songs and musicianship. 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne will join us for select dates, and we can’t wait to see everyone,” Tim McGraw added.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

A fan club presale for McGrawONE members will begin on Wednesday.

