‘Tick-tock’: Family sends message 34 years after Saugus woman found murdered in trunk of car

BOSTON — More than three decades after Susan “Su” Taraskiewicz was brutally murdered, her family is still searching for answers and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Taraskiewicz, a 27-year-old Saugus woman, was killed in September 1992 after leaving her job at Logan Airport, where she worked as a ramp crew chief. According to investigators, she left work to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers but never returned.

The next morning, on Sept. 14, 1992, Taraskiewicz was found stabbed and beaten in the trunk of her car outside an auto body repair shop in Revere.

Over the years, investigators have pursued multiple leads and examined several potential suspects, but no arrests have been made.

On Saturday, family members, friends, and investigators gathered at Constitution Beach in East Boston, across from Logan Airport, for a vigil honoring Taraskiewicz’s memory and renewing calls for justice.

Approximately 100 people attended the event.

Thirty-four seconds of silence marked the vigil, symbolizing the 34 years since her death.

Susan Taraskiewicz Susan Taraskiewicz

“Through the year I do OK, but when it comes up the week of her anniversary, I don’t,” Taraskiewicz’s mother, Marlene Taraskiewicz, said.

She also delivered a message to anyone who may know what happened to her daughter.

“To the people who know what happened to Su, the people who have carried that truth for 34 years, I just have one thing to say: tick-tock. Thirty-four years is far too long, but justice delayed is not justice denied,” she said.

The investigation remains active.

Delta Air Lines continues to offer a $250,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police or the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

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