Flood watch for parts of Massachusetts due to torrential rain, flash flooding threat

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flood watch for parts of southern New England, including Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, the flood watch is in effect for Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Worcester, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties through 6 p.m. Sunday.

AM RADAR: Starting to see some issues arise down I-95 towards NYC with flash flood warnings issued. This cluster of heavy rain will slide into Southeast MA through the late morning hours. Flood watches remain in effect until 6PM along & south of the Mass Pike. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/v8lHMnCKRd — A.J. Mastrangelo (@AJ_Mast_WX) September 13, 2026

“This cluster of heavy rain will slide into Southeast Massachusetts through the late morning hours. Flood watches remain in effect until 6 p.m. along and south of the Mass Pike,” Boston 25 meteorologist A.J. Mastrangelo said.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms with localized, narrow bands of torrential rainfall are possible.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 2 inches are expected. However, localized narrow bands of 2-4″ of rain are possible within a 3-hour period.

“While it remains uncertain whether these narrow bands of heavier rain will occur, localized flash flooding is possible, especially if it occurs over a vulnerable urban center,” the NWS warned.

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