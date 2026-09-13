Death investigation underway after body found in New Hampshire river

BEDFORD, NH — The New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a body was found inside the Merrimack River in Bedford.

State police say that around 3:22 PM on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to the Merrimack River near Hawthorne Road after receiving reports of a body in the water.

Once there, first responders found the body and determined that it had been in the water for some time.

Authorities say that the death of the person does not appear to be suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

An autopsy is planned for tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

The person’s identity is being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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