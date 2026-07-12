Three people injured in stabbing at New Bedford festival

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Three people were injured in a stabbing during a disturbance at the Buttonwood Park Festival in New Bedford on Saturday night, according to police.

The New Bedford Police Department said officers responded to the festival near Rockdale Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a large fight had broken out during the event. Police said three people were stabbed during the altercation and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately released.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information has been released.

Authorities said more details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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