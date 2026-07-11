Motorcyclist dead following serious motor vehicle crash in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 44-year-old man is dead following a serious motor vehicle crash in Fitchburg, police announced.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 PM on Saturday after members of the Fitchburg Fire and Police Department responded to Ashby State Road on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Once there, crews found the victim and operator of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old Fitchburg man. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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