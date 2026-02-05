New England’s Unsolved: Potential Brockton serial killer

BROCKTON, Mass. — For more than a decade, the streets of Brockton have held a deadly secret. Two murdered women, three violent rapes, all committed by the same person.

By the FBI’s own definition, authorities are on the hunt for a serial killer.

Nearly 12 years ago, just a day after Christmas 2014, a peaceful wooded area located only a stone’s throw away from the Brockton VFW, was revealed as a killer’s dumping ground.

It was here, on North Quincy Street, that police found the mutilated body of 20-year-old Ashley Mylett. Ashley was dismembered. And as investigators recovered Ashley’s remains, they found another body: 50-year-old Linda Schufeldt.

Linda had been missing for nearly 6 months.

But the case doesn’t end here.

Unknown DNA collected from the scene matched unknown DNA in three violent rapes that took place in Brockton in 2013 and 2014.

Two murders, three rapes, five victims, one suspect.

I met Mark Mylett, Ashley’s father, near Cape Cod’s Sagamore Bridge.

“How frustrating is it to be in this position and not have any answers?” I asked

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “The anger, the depression. It’s just horrible. I can’t explain the feeling to you.”

The murder of Ashley Mylett haunts her father and fuels his desire for justice.

“What can you tell me about the condition of Ashley’s body and how she died?” I asked.

“Horrified,” Mylett said. “I mean, we couldn’t even have a viewing for her for a week.”

It is unlikely that any of the victims knew the suspect. All of the women were vulnerable: they battled addiction and were involved in prostitution.

So, State Police investigators have turned to forensic science. The Plymouth County DA’s Office sent the unknown DNA that connects the crimes to Parabon NanoLabs. In 2018, I traveled to Reston, VA where Parabon NanoLabs is located.

Parabon’s DNA analysis, a processes called Phenotyping, resulted in an image of what the killer looks like.

Recreation of the potential serial killer

“What we’re able to give an investigator is that new lead that they need to finally put all the pieces together and solve the case,” Dr. Ellen Greytak, Parabon NanoLab’s Director of Bio Infomatics told me in 2018.

I asked Mark Mylett what he thought of the DNA based computer image of the suspect

“Do you think that’s the guy that took Ashley?”

“Yeah, I do,” Mark said.

Investigators are also searching DNA databases, hoping to find family members of the suspect.

In 2018, Plymouth County DA Tim Cruz told the case is a priority for his office. “They are targeting the weak, they are targeting the vulnerable. Therefore, it’s more important than ever for people to understand we are not going to idly sit by when that occurs,” Cruz said.

Nearly 8 years later, families are still waiting for answers.

Mark Mylett tells me he wants justice for Ashley, but he’s also thinking about others who are on the streets right now.

“Do you think this guy’s a serial killer?” I asked.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Mylett said. “I don’t think this is first time or his last.”

“Do you think he’s still out there?”

“Absolutely,” Mylett said.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Massachusetts State Police tip line at (508) 894-2584.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

