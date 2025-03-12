Three people displaced following Canton house fire possibly caused by rodents under solar panels

CANTON, Mass. — On Wednesday, members of the Canton Fire Department were dispatched to 10 Oak Hill Drive for reports of a structure fire.

The residents of the home had reported that the flames were coming from solar panels on the roof.

Crews arrived around 1:11 P.M., where firefighters spotted flames and smoke coming from the roof of the single-family home, which appeared to be from a row of solar panels.

The flames had begun to spread into the home, but fire crews worked fast, quickly extinguishing the flames in about 30 minutes.

Upon initial investigation, firefighters noted rodent activity under the solar panels, which later led to the discovery of two dead squirrels.

“It looks like they likely contributed to the fire,” said Deputy Chief Ed Freitas.

The three residents of the home have been displaced due to the large amount of damage to the home’s electrical system.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

