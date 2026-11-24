PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an electronic waste and recycling facility in Plymouth.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department, crews responded to eWaste Solutions at 50 Aldrin Road around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a fire.

No one was inside the facility at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they were greeted with heavy smoke coming from the facility and heavy fire inside the building.

Due to the extent of the fire and the items inside, crews began fighting the fire from outside.

The incident was elevated to three alarms, with firefighters from Duxbury and Carver responding to the scene.

The State Hazmat Team was also requested to conduct air monitoring.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Firefighters continue to work to bring the fire under control.

Aldrin Road and Apollo Road are closed until further notice, and community members are being asked to avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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