Thousands of power outages as nor’easter lashes Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thousands of homes and businesses across Massachusetts are in the dark on Monday morning as a nasty fall nor’easter lashes the region.

As of 8:15 a.m., there were 5,261 outages, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s live tracker.

Power outages

The majority of the outages were on Cape Cod and in Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties, where whipping winds threatened to down trees and utility lines.

Wind advisories are posted for Dukes, Nantucket, and Barnstable counties through 8 p.m.

East winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph were expected in those areas, according to the National Weather Service.

