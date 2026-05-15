Former Melrose High School soccer player makes Haiti World Cup roster

MELROSE, Mass. — Port-au-Prince, Haiti- The Haitian Football Federation announced their World Cup roster on Friday. One of the nine attackers is Frantzdy Pierrot, who played two seasons at Melrose High School.

LIS OFISYÈL GRENADYE YO POU MONDYAL 2026



Yon pèp. Yon drapo. Yon rèv ki tounen reyalite.



Apre yon kalifikasyon istorik, Grenadye yo pare pou pote fyète Ayiti sou pi gwo sèn foutbòl mondyal la. Chak jwè sou lis sa a pote espwa, kouraj ak pasyon tout yon pèp.



Ayiti pare. 🇭🇹 pic.twitter.com/vEpGSpsTl7 — Fédération Haïtienne de Football (@fhfhaiti) May 15, 2026

Pierrot is a forward for Haiti and led the team in scoring during the Gold Cup last fall. He now plays in the professional soccer league in Turkey, for a team called Rizespor.

Melrose High Soccer Coach Dean Serino says that Pierrot played two seasons at Melrose before joining an academy. Pierrot went on to play in college at Northeastern University for two years. He then transferred to Coastal Carolina. Pierrot has played for clubs in Belgium, France, Greece and Turkey since then. Pierrot has played overseas for several years.

He’s faced some of the world’s best players during his career. One of his teams faced PSG in the Champions League. Pierrot was going up against world-class attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

It’s no surprise that Pierrot made the roster. He has been one of the team’s most consistent scorers over the past two years. His former coach told us last winter he’s not surprised at his former player’s success.

Haiti v Honduras: Group A - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 02: Frantzdy Pierrot #20 of Haiti plays against Honduras during a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group A game at Bank of America Stadium on July 02, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

“What I remember most about Frantzdy was just how determined he was. Physically, he was great, but his mental side made him even greater,” Melrose High School Soccer Coach Dean Serino said. “He’s big physical, strong and fast. Great in the air. When he gets the ball, it’s tough to get it away from him. He never loses it and that’s the sign of a great player.”

Pierrot will take the pitch next summer as Haiti and Scotland kickoff the games in Foxborough on June 13th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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