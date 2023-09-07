These are the 22 best colleges in Massachusetts, according to a new ranking

BOSTON — Four Massachusetts schools have been named among the top 10 colleges in the United States, according to a new Wall Street Journal ranking.

Princeton University in New Jersey claimed the top spot on the “WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S.” ranking, but Cambridge’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology finished close behind in second place. Harvard University, Amherst College, and Babson College also all checked in inside the top 10 schools nationwide.

The WSJ says its ranking, which rates the top 400 universities in the country, was developed and executed in collaboration with College Pulse and Statista.

Schools in the rankings earned scores based on three key factors including student outcomes (70%), learning environment (20%), and diversity (10%).

The top 22 colleges in the Bay State ranked as follows, according to the WSJ:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge (No. 2 nationally) Harvard University, Cambridge (No. 6 nationally) Amherst College, Amherst (No. 8 nationally) Babson College, Wellesley (No. 10 nationally) Williams College, Williamstown (No. 31 nationally) Boston College, Chestnut Hill (No. 45 nationally) College of the Holy Cross, Worcester (No. 60 nationally) Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester (No. 61 nationally) Wellesley College, Wellesley (No. 117 nationally) University of Massachusetts, Lowell (No. 137 nationally) Northeastern University, Boston (No. 138 nationally) Stonehill College, Easton (No. 157 nationally) University of Massachusetts, Amherst (No. 190 nationally) Boston University, Boston (No. 200 nationally) Brandeis University, Waltham (No. 223 nationally) University of Massachusetts, Boston (No. 242 nationally) Suffolk University, Boston (No. 244 nationally) Bridgewater State University, Bridgewater (No. 281 nationally) Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley (No. 282 nationally) Tufts University, Medford (No. 287 nationally) Smith College, Northampton (No. 312 nationally) Clark University, Worcester (No. 367 nationally)

Yale University in Connecticut also earned high marks, ranking fifth on the national list.

To view the WSJ’s complete national rankings of schools, click here.

