These are the top 100 high schools in Massachusetts, according to US News & World Report

BOSTON — Boston Latin School in Boston was named the top high school in Massachusetts in US News & World Report’s annual ranking.

The publication’s 2023-2024 “Best High Schools” ranking, which was released this week, includes 17,680 public high schools across the United States.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools “whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates,” the publication said.

In assembling its national and state-by-state rankings, US News & World Report analyzed key metrics including college readiness, assessment proficiency, assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News said. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, was named the top high school in the country in the national ranking, while Boston Latin School ranked 50th nationally.

The top 100 ranked high schools out of the 405 scattered across Massachusetts’ 306 districts were as follows, according to U.S. News:

Boston Latin School, Boston Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley The Bromfield School, Harvard Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover Lexington High School, Lexington Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlboro Belmont High School, Belmont Acton-Boxboro Regional High School, Acton Weston High School, Weston Mystic Valley Regional Charter, Malden Boston Latin Academy, Dorchester Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett Wellesley High School, Wellesley Medfield Senior High School, Medfield John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury Pioneer Charter School of Science II, Saugus Needham High School, Needham Westwood High School, Westwood Cohasset High School, Cohasset Sharon High School, Sharon Groton Dunstable Regional, Groton Wayland High School, Wayland Concord Carlisle High School, Concord Norwell High School, Norwell Westford Academy, Westford Manchester Essex Regional High School, Manchester Winchester High School, Winchester Excel Academy Charter School, East Boston Algonquin Regional High School, Northboro Medway High School, Medway Westboro High School, Westboro Hampden Charter School of Science, Chicopee Brookline High School, Brookline Arlington High School, Arlington Newton South High School, Newton Centre Milton High School, Milton Duxbury High School, Duxbury Tahanto Regional High School, Boylston Littleton High School, Littleton Andover High School, Andover Newton North High School, Newtonville Hingham High School, Hingham Lynnfield High School, Lynnfield Ashland High School, Ashland Shrewsbury Sr High School, Shrewsbury Community Charter School of Cambridge, Cambridge Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, Worcester Tantasqua Regional Sr High School, Fiskdale Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, South Hamilton Newburyport High School, Newburyport Marblehead High School, Marblehead Nauset Regional High School, North Eastham Mt Greylock Regional High School, Williamstown Canton High School, Canton Nipmuc Regional High School, Upton Foxboro High School, Foxboro Natick High School, Natick Nashoba Regional, Bolton Ipswich High School, Ipswich Scituate High School, Scituate Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox Old Rochester Regional High School, Mattapoisett Sutton High School, Sutton North Quincy High School, Quincy Lunenburg High School, Luneburg North Reading High School, North Reading University Pk Campus School, Worcester Hopedale Jr Sr High School, Hopedale Quaboag Regional High School, Warren Bedford High School, Bedford Chelmsford High School, North Chelmsford Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School, Adams Apponequet Regional High School, Lakeville Holliston High School, Holliston Longmeadow High School, Longmeadow Mansfield High School, Mansfield Swampscott High School, Swampscott Worcester Technical High School, Worcester Millis High School, Millis Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Sudbury Monomoy Regional High School, Harwich King Philip Regional High School, Wrentham Georgetown High School, Georgetown Boston Collegiate Charter School, Dorchester North Attleboro High School, North Attleboro Franklin High School, Franklin Salem Academy Charter School, Salem Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford Oliver Ames High School, Easton Northampton High School, Northampton Braintree High School, Braintree Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge The Springfield Renaissance School, Springfield Melrose High School, Melrose Match Charter Public School, Boston Seekonk High School, Seekonk Amherst Regional High School, Amherst KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School, Lynn

To view the full Massachusetts high schools ranking, click here.

