These are the top 100 high schools in Massachusetts, according to US News & World Report

BOSTON — Boston Latin School in Boston was named the top high school in Massachusetts in US News & World Report’s annual ranking.
The publication’s 2023-2024 “Best High Schools” ranking, which was released this week, includes 17,680 public high schools across the United States.
This year’s rankings showcase the schools “whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates,” the publication said.
In assembling its national and state-by-state rankings, US News & World Report analyzed key metrics including college readiness, assessment proficiency, assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.
“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News said. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”
The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, was named the top high school in the country in the national ranking, while Boston Latin School ranked 50th nationally.
The top 100 ranked high schools out of the 405 scattered across Massachusetts’ 306 districts were as follows, according to U.S. News:
- Boston Latin School, Boston
- Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley
- The Bromfield School, Harvard
- Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis
- Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
- Lexington High School, Lexington
- Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlboro
- Belmont High School, Belmont
- Acton-Boxboro Regional High School, Acton
- Weston High School, Weston
- Mystic Valley Regional Charter, Malden
- Boston Latin Academy, Dorchester
- Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton
- Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett
- Wellesley High School, Wellesley
- Medfield Senior High School, Medfield
- John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury
- Pioneer Charter School of Science II, Saugus
- Needham High School, Needham
- Westwood High School, Westwood
- Cohasset High School, Cohasset
- Sharon High School, Sharon
- Groton Dunstable Regional, Groton
- Wayland High School, Wayland
- Concord Carlisle High School, Concord
- Norwell High School, Norwell
- Westford Academy, Westford
- Manchester Essex Regional High School, Manchester
- Winchester High School, Winchester
- Excel Academy Charter School, East Boston
- Algonquin Regional High School, Northboro
- Medway High School, Medway
- Westboro High School, Westboro
- Hampden Charter School of Science, Chicopee
- Brookline High School, Brookline
- Arlington High School, Arlington
- Newton South High School, Newton Centre
- Milton High School, Milton
- Duxbury High School, Duxbury
- Tahanto Regional High School, Boylston
- Littleton High School, Littleton
- Andover High School, Andover
- Newton North High School, Newtonville
- Hingham High School, Hingham
- Lynnfield High School, Lynnfield
- Ashland High School, Ashland
- Shrewsbury Sr High School, Shrewsbury
- Community Charter School of Cambridge, Cambridge
- Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, Worcester
- Tantasqua Regional Sr High School, Fiskdale
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, South Hamilton
- Newburyport High School, Newburyport
- Marblehead High School, Marblehead
- Nauset Regional High School, North Eastham
- Mt Greylock Regional High School, Williamstown
- Canton High School, Canton
- Nipmuc Regional High School, Upton
- Foxboro High School, Foxboro
- Natick High School, Natick
- Nashoba Regional, Bolton
- Ipswich High School, Ipswich
- Scituate High School, Scituate
- Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox
- Old Rochester Regional High School, Mattapoisett
- Sutton High School, Sutton
- North Quincy High School, Quincy
- Lunenburg High School, Luneburg
- North Reading High School, North Reading
- University Pk Campus School, Worcester
- Hopedale Jr Sr High School, Hopedale
- Quaboag Regional High School, Warren
- Bedford High School, Bedford
- Chelmsford High School, North Chelmsford
- Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School, Adams
- Apponequet Regional High School, Lakeville
- Holliston High School, Holliston
- Longmeadow High School, Longmeadow
- Mansfield High School, Mansfield
- Swampscott High School, Swampscott
- Worcester Technical High School, Worcester
- Millis High School, Millis
- Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Sudbury
- Monomoy Regional High School, Harwich
- King Philip Regional High School, Wrentham
- Georgetown High School, Georgetown
- Boston Collegiate Charter School, Dorchester
- North Attleboro High School, North Attleboro
- Franklin High School, Franklin
- Salem Academy Charter School, Salem
- Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford
- Oliver Ames High School, Easton
- Northampton High School, Northampton
- Braintree High School, Braintree
- Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge
- The Springfield Renaissance School, Springfield
- Melrose High School, Melrose
- Match Charter Public School, Boston
- Seekonk High School, Seekonk
- Amherst Regional High School, Amherst
- KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School, Lynn
To view the full Massachusetts high schools ranking, click here.
