These are the top 100 high schools in Massachusetts, according to US News & World Report

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

High school (Image by WOKANDAPIX from Pixabay)

BOSTON — Boston Latin School in Boston was named the top high school in Massachusetts in US News & World Report’s annual ranking.

The publication’s 2023-2024 “Best High Schools” ranking, which was released this week, includes 17,680 public high schools across the United States.

This year’s rankings showcase the schools “whose students demonstrate outstanding outcomes, surpassing the anticipated benchmarks, including achieving high graduation rates,” the publication said.

In assembling its national and state-by-state rankings, US News & World Report analyzed key metrics including college readiness, assessment proficiency, assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

“Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world,” Liana Loewus, managing editor of education at U.S. News said. “Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive.”

The Early College at Guilford in Greensboro, North Carolina, was named the top high school in the country in the national ranking, while Boston Latin School ranked 50th nationally.

The top 100 ranked high schools out of the 405 scattered across Massachusetts’ 306 districts were as follows, according to U.S. News:

  1. Boston Latin School, Boston
  2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, Hadley
  3. The Bromfield School, Harvard
  4. Sturgis Charter Public School, Hyannis
  5. Dover-Sherborn Regional High School, Dover
  6. Lexington High School, Lexington
  7. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School, Marlboro
  8. Belmont High School, Belmont
  9. Acton-Boxboro Regional High School, Acton
  10. Weston High School, Weston
  11. Mystic Valley Regional Charter, Malden
  12. Boston Latin Academy, Dorchester
  13. Hopkinton High School, Hopkinton
  14. Pioneer Charter School of Science, Everett
  15. Wellesley High School, Wellesley
  16. Medfield Senior High School, Medfield
  17. John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Roxbury
  18. Pioneer Charter School of Science II, Saugus
  19. Needham High School, Needham
  20. Westwood High School, Westwood
  21. Cohasset High School, Cohasset
  22. Sharon High School, Sharon
  23. Groton Dunstable Regional, Groton
  24. Wayland High School, Wayland
  25. Concord Carlisle High School, Concord
  26. Norwell High School, Norwell
  27. Westford Academy, Westford
  28. Manchester Essex Regional High School, Manchester
  29. Winchester High School, Winchester
  30. Excel Academy Charter School, East Boston
  31. Algonquin Regional High School, Northboro
  32. Medway High School, Medway
  33. Westboro High School, Westboro
  34. Hampden Charter School of Science, Chicopee
  35. Brookline High School, Brookline
  36. Arlington High School, Arlington
  37. Newton South High School, Newton Centre
  38. Milton High School, Milton
  39. Duxbury High School, Duxbury
  40. Tahanto Regional High School, Boylston
  41. Littleton High School, Littleton
  42. Andover High School, Andover
  43. Newton North High School, Newtonville
  44. Hingham High School, Hingham
  45. Lynnfield High School, Lynnfield
  46. Ashland High School, Ashland
  47. Shrewsbury Sr High School, Shrewsbury
  48. Community Charter School of Cambridge, Cambridge
  49. Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School, Worcester
  50. Tantasqua Regional Sr High School, Fiskdale
  51. Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, South Hamilton
  52. Newburyport High School, Newburyport
  53. Marblehead High School, Marblehead
  54. Nauset Regional High School, North Eastham
  55. Mt Greylock Regional High School, Williamstown
  56. Canton High School, Canton
  57. Nipmuc Regional High School, Upton
  58. Foxboro High School, Foxboro
  59. Natick High School, Natick
  60. Nashoba Regional, Bolton
  61. Ipswich High School, Ipswich
  62. Scituate High School, Scituate
  63. Lenox Memorial High School, Lenox
  64. Old Rochester Regional High School, Mattapoisett
  65. Sutton High School, Sutton
  66. North Quincy High School, Quincy
  67. Lunenburg High School, Luneburg
  68. North Reading High School, North Reading
  69. University Pk Campus School, Worcester
  70. Hopedale Jr Sr High School, Hopedale
  71. Quaboag Regional High School, Warren
  72. Bedford High School, Bedford
  73. Chelmsford High School, North Chelmsford
  74. Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School, Adams
  75. Apponequet Regional High School, Lakeville
  76. Holliston High School, Holliston
  77. Longmeadow High School, Longmeadow
  78. Mansfield High School, Mansfield
  79. Swampscott High School, Swampscott
  80. Worcester Technical High School, Worcester
  81. Millis High School, Millis
  82. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School, Sudbury
  83. Monomoy Regional High School, Harwich
  84. King Philip Regional High School, Wrentham
  85. Georgetown High School, Georgetown
  86. Boston Collegiate Charter School, Dorchester
  87. North Attleboro High School, North Attleboro
  88. Franklin High School, Franklin
  89. Salem Academy Charter School, Salem
  90. Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford
  91. Oliver Ames High School, Easton
  92. Northampton High School, Northampton
  93. Braintree High School, Braintree
  94. Cambridge Rindge and Latin, Cambridge
  95. The Springfield Renaissance School, Springfield
  96. Melrose High School, Melrose
  97. Match Charter Public School, Boston
  98. Seekonk High School, Seekonk
  99. Amherst Regional High School, Amherst
  100. KIPP Academy Lynn Charter School, Lynn

To view the full Massachusetts high schools ranking, click here.

