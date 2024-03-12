These are the 11 most ‘underrated’ towns in Massachusetts

Mass. — Looking to plan a summer trip, but not sure where to go? Massachusetts is filled with many quaint and historic towns.

Worldatlas.com recently came out with a list of the “11 most underrated towns in Massachusetts”. The list included small towns filled with history to beach towns that are perfect escapes.

“Although holidayers mostly prefer to tour the state’s bustling metropolises like Springfield, Worcester, Cambridge, and the state capital, Boston, rather than the state’s tiny communities, the uncountable small towns speckled all over Massachusetts’s 7,800 sq. mi (land) terrain should not be overlooked,” Worldatlas.com wrote.

Pack your bags and embark on a journey to these underrated Bay State towns for a memorable vacation:

Chatham

Growing over the years, Chatham is turned into the leading resort town on the Cape. According to worldatlas, Chatham captivates “travelers with its pristine beaches, fleeting sandbars, barrier islands, tidal shoals, coves, miles of saline channels, and iconic white steeple churches.”

Wellfleet

A charming beach town located between Cape Cod’s “tip” and “elbow”. Filled with tons of beaches and known for its abundant supply of ousters it’s a perfect weekend or week-long getaway.

Concord

Concord is filled with rich history. “The plethora of interesting historical properties and peaceful settings reflect the town’s importance as the location of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, which finally led to the commencement of the American Revolutionary War,” worldatlas wrote.

Newburyport

Filled with locally owned business and dining options, Newburyport is a coastal hamlet in Essex County of Northeastern Massachusetts.

Oak Bluffs

Oak Bluff located on Martha’s Vineyard is a quaint town. A main tourist destination for the summer, it’s known for gingerbread cottages.

Sturbridge

Sturbridge sits along the Quinebaug River in Worcester County. The Old Sturbridge Village, considered the most expansive living museum in New England, is spread over 200 acres and comprises a working farm, three water-powered mills, and 59 antique buildings.

Northampton

This quintessential town is located in Western Massachusetts’s wooded Pioneer Valley. “Tourists visiting Northampton must not miss the remarkable mid-19 to early 20th-century structures in the Round Hill Historic District, the Thornes Marketplace, Northampton Farmer Markets, outdoor parks like the Childs Park and the Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park, Academy of Music Theatre, and the numerous breweries, and bookstores in the Downtown,” worldatlas wrote.

Provincetown

Often called ‘P-town”, Provincetown is located on the northernmost edge of Cape Cod. Known for its beaches and nightlife, Provincetown welcomes vacationers worldwide. “The vibrant Commercial Street of this LGBT+-friendly destination has scores of art galleries, souvenir shops, museums, cool boutiques, entertainment venues, cozy inns, and diners.”

Sandwich

Sandwich is Cape Cod’s oldest settlement. Named after Sandwich, England, this historic town is famous for its well-preserved colonial properties and six clean beaches along the shores of the bay.

Rockport

Rockport is a seaside community and sits on the extremity of Cape Ann Peninsula. “With miles and miles of sandy beaches, walking trails through coastal forests, fishing shacks, and ancient lighthouses, this tourist town is ideal for those who wish to relax and unwind worldatlas wrote. Visit the Cultural District for gift shops, fashion boutiques, art galleries, candy stores, and eateries.”

Stockbridge

Located in Western Massachusetts, this scenic town in the Berkshire Mountains along the Housatonic River is famed as an ‘art colony’.

To view the full list of the most underrated towns in Massachusetts, visit the link here.

©2024 Cox Media Group