‘That’s prime time real estate’: Bostonians react to potential skyline change of Fenway Park

BOSTON — Fenway Park views may never look the same.

That’s if a major development project is approved to build a 200-million-dollar, seven-story, 250-thousand-square-foot office space that would tower over the Green Monster, replacing the two-story parking garage.

The proposed construction is a part of the ‘Fenway Corners’ project, which aims to redevelop and reimagine the area outside Fenway Park.

So far, Bostonians seem receptive to the possible change, some say they wouldn’t mind the change, while others say it’ll benefit it.

“Oh wow!” Said Bostonian Colleen Kolodzie. “That’s prime time real estate, yeah.”

“It would bring more people and more businesses and shops and everything like that, so that’s a great idea.” Said resident Brett Weaver.

While it would mostly be office space, the plans include adding retail on parts of Lansdowne Street.

“I think it’s a great idea," said Bostonian Tom Geyer. “I think other states do it, and other ballparks do it, bring revenue to the area.”

However, some people are against the potential change. Boston resident Chris Gonzalez says that it could alter the view of the Boston skyline, with the potential of the building blocking the iconic Citgo sign.

“Yeah, I don’t think I really like that because then it’s blocking a lot of things that people enjoy about this view and this avenue here and this street so I think it would prevent a lot of people from kind of seeing like the brightness and the wide side of the city itself.”

If approved, construction of the building would take place next summer, and finish two years after that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group